First & Goal Power Poll: Week Seven
6A
2. Harlingen South 6-0
3. PSJA North 5-1
4. San Benito 5-1
5. Harlingen 4-2
6. Weslaco 4-1 v
Sub 6A
2. McAllen High 5-1
3. Mercedes (6-1)
4. La Feria (4-1)
5. Port Isabel (5-1)
6. Mission Veterans (5-2)
More News
News Video
-
Valley OBGYN reacts to Texas abortion law
-
City of McAllen adds members to Brownsville's auto theft task force
-
TikTok dance challenge issued ahead of Latin Jazz Fest in Brownsville
-
Valley family seeks answers after plot misplaced in cemetery
-
FEMA makes changes to National Flood Insurance Program