First & Goal Power Poll: Week Seven

8 hours 28 minutes 4 seconds ago Monday, October 11 2021 Oct 11, 2021 October 11, 2021 11:04 PM October 11, 2021 in Sports- Power Poll
By: Alex Del Barrio

6A

 1. Edinburg Vela 7-0  

2. Harlingen South 6-0  

3. PSJA North 5-1 

4. San Benito 5-1 

5. Harlingen 4-2

6. Weslaco 4-1 v 

 

 

Sub 6A

 1. McAllen Memorial (5-1) 

2. McAllen High 5-1 

3. Mercedes (6-1) 

4. La Feria (4-1)

5. Port Isabel (5-1) 

6. Mission Veterans (5-2) 

