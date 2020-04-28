First year PSJA teacher steps up to help students, veteran educators transition to online learning

For first year teachers, the unexpected events of the pandemic are testing their resolve.

Sara Arciniega was excited to start her teaching career at Henry Ford Elementary School in Pharr. At the beginning of the year, she leaned on veteran educators for support, but with the switch to virtual classrooms, many have since turned to her.

When she heard teachers and students would be transitioning to distance learning, Arciniega wasn’t intimidated. Instead, she was thrilled and ready to lend a helping hand to the teachers who needed it.

Arciniega created how-to videos to help students, parents and staff. As for her lessons, she’s making them as interactive as possible to keep her students engaged.

Watch the video above for the full story.