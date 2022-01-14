Flu shot effective in preventing serious illness among children, CDC study shows

After a mild flu season last year, doctors are keeping a close eye on it this time around.

"Influenza this year is a real interest from a pathophysiological perspective on public health because last year, there were hardly any cases, of course, because they were using the masks," said Dr. Melendez. “So, we were all excited about that."

But for that same reason, it could lead to some problems this year.

"At the same time we were concerned, because if you're not exposed the year before, the community doesn't have immunity," Dr. Melendez said. "Remember, the flu changes every year. That's why you're getting different flu shots every year."

A new study by the Center of Disease Control and Prevention shows that the flu shot is effective in preventing serious illness amongst children, even if they're infected by a different strain of the flu.

The flu season is of concern as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations among children rise in Hidalgo County.

"We have over 20 kids in Hidalgo County that are hospitalized, whereas two weeks ago, we had three," Dr. Melendez said. "So, we're definitely seeing an increase in hospitalization of children. So yes, if people get the flu and they end up in the hospital, it's certainly a great concern."

Dr. Melendez said it's not just flu and COVID-19 that parents have to worry about.

"Kids get very impacted by RSV, influenza, parainfluenza, renal virus, and COVID-19," said Dr. Melendez. "So, these studies once again should encourage parents to get the kid vaccinated for––really for everything."