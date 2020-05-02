Food Bank RGV filling the gaps to feed residents

It’s no doubt the coronavirus pandemic has changed the way of life and also how organizations and nonprofits operate.

For 35 years, the Food Bank of the Rio Grange Valley has served on average 64,000 residents every week. Recently, that number has sky rocketed.

“We've seen a surge of exponential increase in demand. Students that aren't getting meals in school. Families that have been hit hard by this economic downturn – who maybe a month ago – as recently as two weeks ago were donors. Now having to become clients and rely on our services,” explained Stuart Haniff, Food Bank RGV CEO.

As the 28th largest food bank in the U.S. and fourth in Texas, Food Bank RGV have more than 275 partners in the Valley, but some have had to close. However, that is not stopping the nonprofit.

Watch the video above for the full story.