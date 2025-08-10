Former Edinburg councilman to plead guilty to federal bribery charge

Jorge "Coach" Salinas. File photo

A former councilman with the city of Edinburg is set to plead guilty to a federal bribery charge, court records show.

Jorge “Coach” Salinas was indicted in February 2024 on charges of bribery and racketeering.

The indictment against Salinas accuses him of accepting bribes from June 2019 and March 2020 in exchange for votes in favor of a contract for an unidentified Edinburg business owner.

An unnamed Edinburg elected official was also involved in the scheme, the indictment alleges.

Salinas served as an Edinburg city councilman from 2017 to 2021. The indictment against Salinas didn’t say how much money in bribes he took, but $47,235 in property subject to forfeiture was listed.

Federal court records say Salinas will plead guilty in a hearing set for Wednesday. Aug. 13. He faces up to 10 years in prison.