Former candidate for Hidalgo County GOP Chair indicted on property theft charges
A McAllen woman was indicted on multiple charges of property theft, Hidalgo County court records show.
Lina Marie Garza was arrested on May 13 and released on a $150,000 bond that same day, jail records show.
Hidalgo County court records say she was in court on Wednesday and arraigned on two counts of property theft between $150,000 and $300,000, and one count of theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000.
A post from the Hidalgo County GOP Facebook page identified her as a candidate for party chair in 2022. A website under her name also identifies her as a candidate for the same position in 2024.
According to the indictment against her, Garza participated in a scheme to “unlawfully appropriate, by acquiring or otherwise exercising control over property, namely, money,” against at least two property owners in a period May 2023 through June 2024, and January 2024 through May 2024 through June 2025.
Garza is due back in court for a hearing on Nov. 5, 2025.
