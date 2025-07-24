Former Progreso mayor sentenced in drug trafficking investigation

Former Progreso Mayor Gerardo Alanis has been sentenced to more than three years in prison in connection to a federal drug trafficking charge.

Alanis was sentenced on Thursday. Following his prison term, he will also serve three years of supervised release and pay a $15,000 fine.

He was arrested back in March 2024 in connection with a drug trafficking scheme. Alanis pleaded guilty in February 2025 to a charge of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute.

Alanis' brother, former Progreso Assistant City Manager Francisco Javier Alanis Martinez, was sentenced on July 8 in connection to the investigation. He was sentenced to 12 and a half years.

Alanis is currently out on bond. He must turn himself into the Brownsville federal courthouse by noon on August 22.