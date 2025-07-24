Former Progreso mayor sentenced in drug trafficking investigation
Former Progreso Mayor Gerardo Alanis has been sentenced to more than three years in prison in connection to a federal drug trafficking charge.
Alanis was sentenced on Thursday. Following his prison term, he will also serve three years of supervised release and pay a $15,000 fine.
RELATED STORY: Former Progreso mayor pleads guilty to federal drug trafficking charge
He was arrested back in March 2024 in connection with a drug trafficking scheme. Alanis pleaded guilty in February 2025 to a charge of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute.
Alanis' brother, former Progreso Assistant City Manager Francisco Javier Alanis Martinez, was sentenced on July 8 in connection to the investigation. He was sentenced to 12 and a half years.
Alanis is currently out on bond. He must turn himself into the Brownsville federal courthouse by noon on August 22.
More News
News Video
-
Suspect arrested in connection with shooting that injured teen girl in Edinburg
-
Former Progreso mayor sentenced in drug trafficking investigation
-
Construction set to start on new SpaceX facility in Boca Chica
-
Back-to-school expo held for Valley students at Bert Ogden Arena
-
Red Sand Project in Pharr raising awareness on human trafficking