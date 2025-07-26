Former Progreso mayor sentenced to nearly 4 years for smuggling cocaine

Former Progreso Mayor Gerardo Alanis was sentenced Thursday to 46 months in prison in connection to a federal drug trafficking charge.

Following his prison term, Alanis will serve three years of supervised release and pay a $15,000 fine.

Alanis was arrested back in March 2024 in connection with a drug trafficking investigation that led to several other arrests. Alanis pleaded guilty in February 2025 to a charge of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute.

Alanis' brother, former Progreso Assistant City Manager Francisco Javier Alanis Martinez, was sentenced on July 8 to over 12 years in prison in connection with the investigation.

During a hearing, a federal agent testified that Alanis stored and packaged narcotics at the school where he worked.

Homeland Security Investigations led the investigation.

"When public officials engage in drug trafficking, they violate the trust placed in them by the community and put countless lives at risk," ICE Homeland Security Investigations Rio Grande Valley Deputy Special Agent in Charge Mark Lippa said in a statement. "This sentencing reflects our unwavering commitment to dismantling the networks that enable dangerous narcotics to flow into our neighborhoods and to hold every participant accountable—regardless of title or influence."

Alanis is currently out on bond. He must turn himself in to the Brownsville federal courthouse by noon on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025.

