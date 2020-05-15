Former PSJA ISD teacher out on bond after charged for improper relationship with student

A former Pharr-San Juan-Alamo high school teacher is out on bond. He’s facing charges for allegedly sexually assaulting a student.

Officials say 31-year-old Eric Javier Garza was arrested by the Mission Police Department and charged with improper relationship between educator and student, a second-degree felony.

Garza taught at PSJA Thomas Jefferson T-STEM Early College High School in Pharr, where the student was enrolled.

In a statement from PSJA Independent School District, the district was notified by Child Protective Services about the relationship on April 27, while schools were closed due to the coronavirus.

Officials added Garza is no longer working for the district.

Hidalgo County records show Garza had been charged for different offenses in 2008 and in 2012.