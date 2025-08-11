Former PSJA North Raider Micah Lopez joins UTRGV Football coaching staff
Edinburg, TX -- Former PSJA North Raider Micah Lopez joined the UTRGV coaching staff as a Graduate Student Coach on Defense. He spent the last season at Texas State as a student assistant cornerbacks coach.
"The opportunity to be back home to help start up a program was an opportunity I couldn't turn down."
Coach Lopez became the first Raider to commit to a Division one program when signed to play at Washington State.
He is the older brother of Former PSJA Bear QB Myles Lopez who recently committed to Stephen F. Austin.
