Former PSJA North Raider Micah Lopez joins UTRGV Football coaching staff

Edinburg, TX -- Former PSJA North Raider Micah Lopez joined the UTRGV coaching staff as a Graduate Student Coach on Defense. He spent the last season at Texas State as a student assistant cornerbacks coach.

"The opportunity to be back home to help start up a program was an opportunity I couldn't turn down."

Coach Lopez became the first Raider to commit to a Division one program when signed to play at Washington State.

He is the older brother of Former PSJA Bear QB Myles Lopez who recently committed to Stephen F. Austin.