Former Rio Grande City Dairy Queen employee celebrated for nearly 50 years of service

The end of an era for a Dairy Queen employee in Rio Grande City was recognized on Thursday.

After 49 years of serving up smiles and soft serve ice cream, 74-year-old Josefina "Fina" Bazan hung up her apron and hat. On Thursday, Congressman Henry Cuellar honored Bazan's years of service with a proclamation she was presented with.

"Ms. Bazan has been a familiar and welcoming face to generations of families and neighbors in Rio Grande City," a news release from Cuellar's office stated. "Her retirement marks the conclusion of nearly half a century of commitment to her workplace and her community."

Congressman Cuellar, whose first job was also at a Dairy Queen, according to the release, presented a plaque to Bazan that said it was honoring Bazan's 48 years in the restaurant.

Bazan first started working at the restaurant on June 5, 1976.

"All the customers are the same and I treat everybody the same," Bazan said.

Bazan said her daily interactions with customers over the decades is something she says she'll hold onto for the rest of her life.

"There's a lot of stories from different people," Bazan said.

There's especially a lot of stories from her time with her co-workers.

"She's a hard worker, a good friend, or is a good friend, and I'm glad she got this recognition," Bazan's coworker Luis Rocha said. "She's a good person. We stayed in contact once in a while, and we talk when we see each other in the stores."

Bazan's last day working at Dairy Queen was on June 30, 2025. She's now enjoying time hanging out with her grandchildren.

Watch the video above for the full story.