Fort Worth woman identified as victim in South Padre Island golf cart crash

South Padre Island officials provided more details in a deadly crash involving a golf cart that led to one arrest.

David Rivera, 60, was charged with six counts of intoxication assault and one count of intoxication manslaughter in connection with the crash that killed 34-year-old Kaylinn Churchill of Fort Worth, according to a news release

It was not immediately clear if Robles was still in custody or if he was released on bond.

As previously reported, the crash happened on Saturday, Aug. 9 at around 2:15 a.m. at the intersection of Padre Boulevard and Morningside Street.

The incident involved a golf cart occupied by six people, and a Chevrolet truck driven by Rivera, according to the Tuesday news release.

Churchill was a passenger in the golf cart who died at the hospital, while the other occupants have since been released from the hospital.

Rivera was arrested at the scene on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, and was briefly hospitalized before his arraignment, the news release added.

Bond for Rivera was set at $180,000.