Fourth of July preparations underway in McAllen

McAllen city crews are busy making final preparations for the 4th of July celebrations.

The city will be hosting events all day long tomorrow, and residents should expect road closures around the city.

Festivities kick off at 7 a.m. with an Independence 4K Run and the Main Street Parade kicks off at 9 a.m. followed by a Freedom Festival at Archer Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

"And then of course culminating with the Concert In The Sky in the evening starting at 6 p.m. with a wonderful patriotic concert and fireworks extravaganza," city of McAllen spokesperson Xochitl Mora said.

The fireworks show and events at Archer Park are free, but there is a $5 parking fee for the Concert In The Sky for those who want to park at the Mc-High parking lot.

The money collected will benefit the softball booster club.