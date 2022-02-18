Free COVID-19 testing available at Brownsville Sports Park
With Charro Days festivities coming up, the city of Brownsville is encouraging residents to remain vigilant by getting a free PCR test at the Brownsville Sports Park.
The free COVID-19 testing is available for both children and adults and no insurance is required.
To receive testing, residents will be asked to provide a valid ID.
Register for an appointment online at doineedacovid19test.com.
The testing will be open Feb. 18- Feb. 22 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
More News
News Video
-
Free COVID-19 testing available at Brownsville Sports Park
-
Hidalgo County COVID-19 report: Feb. 18, 2022
-
Los Fresnos Rodeo returns after two-year hiatus because of pandemic
-
Beto O'Rourke holding rallies in the RGV
-
Family demands answers after man found unresponsive in Willacy County jail, pronounced...