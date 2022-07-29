Free health clinics taking place across the Valley

Free health clinics will be taking place across the Valley as part of Operation Border Health Preparedness, an exercise put on by state, local and nonprofit partners.

Available services will vary at the six different locations, but may include medical exams, immunizations for children and adults, sports physicals for students, health and diabetes screenings, and dental and vision exams.

The Raymondville site will also have limited veterinary services, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

To see which services each location is offering, visit https://dshs.texas.gov/obhp2022/ or call 211.

Most of the sites will take place Monday through Saturday.

See locations and hours below:

Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. and Saturday, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Brownsville: James Pace Early College High School, 314 W. Los Ebanos Blvd.

Harlingen: Harlingen School of Health Professions, 2302 N. 21st St.

Laredo: Lyndon B. Johnson 9th Grade Campus, 5511 St. Luke Blvd.

Raymondville: Raymondville High School, 601 F.M. 3168

Rio Grande City: AC2E Elementary School, 1 S. Fort Ringgold St.

Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. and Friday, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.