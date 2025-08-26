Free prostate cancer wellness event being offered by city of Edinburg

More than 300,000 new cases of prostate cancer will be diagnosed and more than 35,000 men will die from it in 2025, according to the American Cancer Society.

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness month and the city of Edinburg will be hosting a free wellness event to inform the public on the disease.

Edinburg Mayor Ramiro Garza, who fought his own battle with prostate cancer, speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza on why men should get screened and what people can expect at the event.

Edinburg's Prostate Cancer Wellness Event is scheduled for Tuesday, September 2 at the ACE Center, located at 315 W. McIntyre, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

