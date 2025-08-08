Friday, August 8, 2025: Spotty shower, temps in the 100s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter.
More News
News Video
-
Alamo residents come together for community cleanup
-
Ribbon cutting held for Guzman Head Start Academy in Donna
-
Edinburg police search for suspect that left one person in critical condition...
-
Tax-free weekend begins as Valley residents continue back-to-school shopping
-
Uber drivers in the Valley scaling back on rides due to pay...