x

Friday, August 8, 2025: Spotty shower, temps in the 100s

Friday, August 8, 2025: Spotty shower, temps in the 100s
7 hours 41 minutes 35 seconds ago Friday, August 08 2025 Aug 8, 2025 August 08, 2025 10:05 AM August 08, 2025 in News - Local

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days