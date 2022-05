Friday Night Baseball Scores and Highlights: Area Round

High School Baseball Scores for the Area Round of the Playoffs

Class 6A



Eagle Pass 15, PSJA High 4, Eagle Pass leads series 1-0



La Joya High 5, vs. San Antonio Stevens 2

San Antonio O’Connor 14, Mission 4, O’Connor wins series 2-0



Edinburg Vela 7, Laredo Alexander 2, Vela leads series 1-0



Edinburg Vela 12, Laredo Alexander 5, Edinburg Vela wins series 2-0



Class 5A



Corpus Christi Moody 5, Sharyland Pioneer 2, Series tied 1-1



Corpus Christi Ray 8, Brownsville Veterans 0, Ray leads series 1-0



McAllen Rowe 10, Corpus Christi Carroll 5, Series tied 1-1



Class 3A



Santa Gertrudis Academy 10, Lyford 0, Santa Gertrudis Academy leads series 1-0