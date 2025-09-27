Fryer 'explodes' at Brownsville restaurant, igniting kitchen fire

Photo courtesy of Brownsville Fire Department spokesperson Héctor Martínez.

A fryer exploded at a Brownsville restaurant that ignited a kitchen fire, according to Brownsville Fire Department spokesperson Héctor Martínez.

Martinez said firefighters responded at El Compadre Tacos, located at 3915 Southmost Road. When crews arrived, they found the kitchen area was on fire.

According to Martinez, employees said a fryer "exploded" and ignited the fire in the kitchen. Fire crews managed to save the structure of the restaurant, but the kitchen did suffer damage.

No injuries were reported.