Fryer 'explodes' at Brownsville restaurant, igniting kitchen fire
A fryer exploded at a Brownsville restaurant that ignited a kitchen fire, according to Brownsville Fire Department spokesperson Héctor Martínez.
Martinez said firefighters responded at El Compadre Tacos, located at 3915 Southmost Road. When crews arrived, they found the kitchen area was on fire.
According to Martinez, employees said a fryer "exploded" and ignited the fire in the kitchen. Fire crews managed to save the structure of the restaurant, but the kitchen did suffer damage.
No injuries were reported.
More News
News Video
-
Mission CISD conjunto group members set to perform at state convention
-
Cameron County family still seeking answers after loved one dies while in...
-
Downtown McAllen bar owner struggling to reopen his business amid city crackdown
-
Dallas Cowboys' Javonte Williams announced as latest guest for McAllen Holiday Parade
-
Santa Rosa sugar mill reopening in effort to restore Texas' sugarcane industry
Sports Video
-
First & Goal: Highlights from Friday Sept. 26, 2025 Part 2
-
First & Goal: Highlights from Friday Sept. 26, 2025 Part 1
-
First & Goal: Highlights from Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025
-
Band of the Week 2025: PSJA Memorial High School
-
UTRGV men's soccer takes on Texas A&M International this Thursday