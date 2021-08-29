Fugitive Wanted for Murder, Aggravated Assault Arrested

EDINBURG – The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office arrested a fugitive who was wanted for a 2014 murder and aggravated assault.

The sheriff’s office started an investigation in June 2014 when the suspect, 38-year-old Jesus Daniel Romero Garcia, allegedly shot his brothers-in-law, Edgar Osbaldo Zavala and Jose Jesus Zavala.

Osbaldo Zavala died as a result of his injuries. Jesus Zavala was treated at a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Over the weekend, deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle being driven by Garcia. Initially, he gave a false name.

The deputies were able to correctly identify him and took him into custody.

Garcia was arraigned by Hidalgo County Justice of the Peace for charges of murder and aggravated assault.

Garcia was given $1 million cash surety bond for murder and $100,000 cash surety bond for aggravated assault.

He was committed to the Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center.