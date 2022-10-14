Gateway International Bridge reopens following protest

A closure affecting both sides of the Gateway International Bridge in Brownsville ended Friday afternoon.

The bridge was closed Friday morning in response to protests on the Mexican side of the bridge over recently announced immigration policies affecting Venezuelan migrants.

Under the policy, conditional humanitarian permits would only be provided only to 24,000 Venezuelan migrants arriving by air. Any Venezuelan caught crossing the border illegally will be sent back to Mexico under Title 42.

"What the government is saying is that if you try to enter unlawfully after yesterday, if you try to do that today, then you won't even qualify for any type of program,” immigration attorney Carlos Garcia said.

Those new rules could face challenges in court, Garcia added.

"As an immigration advocate, I would argue that people who are attempting to enter the country… should be allowed to apply for an asylum program,” Garcia said. “The government will nonetheless argue that they have rules in place and those rules must be followed."

Citizens were asked to avoid the area during the protest.

Several units with the Texas Department of Public Safety were spotted in Brownsville blocking access to the bridge.