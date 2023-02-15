Girls Playoff Highlights and Scores for Bi-District Playoffs - Tuesday
GIRLS BI-DISTRICT PLAYOFF FINAL SCORES - TUESDAY
6A
San Benito 66, La Joya 47
5A
Edinburg Vela 75, Weslaco East 25
McAllen Rowe 69, Lopez 46
4A
Calallen 35, Hidalgo 22
La Feria 55, Tuloso Midway 42
Kingsville King, 57, Port Isabel 45
More News
News Video
-
McAllen police: Teen runaway believed to be with man wanted on kidnapping...
-
Testimony begins in trial of Palm Valley police chief
-
Edinburg CISD: Police pursuit of theft suspect prompts lockdown at middle school...
-
Weslaco High School student arrested after 'improper' photos discovered on their cell...
-
Heart of the Valley: McAllen mom describes her experience with heart disease