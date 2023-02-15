x

Girls Playoff Highlights and Scores for Bi-District Playoffs - Tuesday

1 hour 53 minutes 41 seconds ago Tuesday, February 14 2023 Feb 14, 2023 February 14, 2023 11:44 PM February 14, 2023 in Sports
By: Alex Del Barrio

GIRLS BI-DISTRICT PLAYOFF FINAL SCORES - TUESDAY

6A

San Benito 66, La Joya 47

5A

Edinburg Vela 75, Weslaco East 25

McAllen Rowe 69, Lopez 46

4A

Calallen 35, Hidalgo 22

La Feria 55, Tuloso Midway 42

Kingsville King, 57, Port Isabel 45



