Gladys Porter Zoo rebuilding ocelot population through artificial insemination

Gladys Porter Zoo is attempting to turn a healthy, adult female ocelot into a new mother.

Leelou the ocelot was artificially inseminated last month as part of an attempt to rebuild the endangered population of less than 120 ocelots in South Texas.

She’s one of several cats that a partnership of wildlife conservation organizations are working to breed.

Zookeeper Walter Dupree said he’s hoping the procedure will produce new ocelot kittens.

With few ocelots left in the Rio Grande Valley, biologists fear they may be inbreeding, stressing an already low population with potential genetic defects.

Now it's time to wait and see what happens next with Leelou.

