Gov. Abbott to hold press conference in McAllen over Save Our Seniors program

Gov. Greg Abbott will hold a press conference on his Save our Seniors program on Thursday in McAllen.

Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd and Texas National Guard Adjutant General Tracy Norris will attend the press conference, according to a news release from Abbott's office.

The press conference is slated to begin at 2 p.m. Thursday at the McAllen Central Fire Station.

Check back Thursday.

The press conference comes after Abbott announced on Tuesday that Hidalgo County and Starr County will be participating in the fourth round of the Save our Seniors program, an initiative to get homebound seniors vaccinated.

Willacy County participated in the program during the program's second week.

