Gov. Abbott visiting Mission on Sunday
Gov. Greg Abbott will hold a swearing-in ceremony for Texas Military Department Deputy Adjutant General Monie Ulis in Mission.
The ceremony is set for Sunday, Oct. 24 at 11 a.m.at Anzalduas Park, according to a news release from the governor’s office.
Deputy Adjutant Gen. Ulis will lead TMD's coordinated border missions for Operation Lone Star, which
Abbott launched in March with the Texas Department of Public Safety to combat the smuggling of people and drugs into Texas.
More News
News Video
-
McAllen mayor reflects on current term in office
-
Despite drop in unemployment rate, local restaurant struggling to hire more workers
-
Proposed state amendment would prevent nursing homes from blocking family visits
-
DPS: 2 dead, 5 hospitalized after crash in Palmview
-
City of Harlingen to offer booster shots on Saturday