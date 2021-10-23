x

Gov. Abbott visiting Mission on Sunday

3 hours 32 minutes 9 seconds ago Friday, October 22 2021 Oct 22, 2021 October 22, 2021 10:22 PM October 22, 2021 in News - Local
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Gov. Greg Abbott will hold a swearing-in ceremony for Texas Military Department Deputy Adjutant General Monie Ulis in Mission.

The ceremony is set for Sunday, Oct. 24 at 11 a.m.at Anzalduas Park, according to a news release from the governor’s office.

Deputy Adjutant Gen. Ulis will lead TMD's coordinated border missions for Operation Lone Star, which 

Abbott launched in March with the Texas Department of Public Safety to combat the smuggling of people and drugs into Texas.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days