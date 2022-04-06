Gov. Greg Abbott says Texas will send migrants to Washington, D.C., on charter buses

Asylum seekers disembark a bus in front of the Catholic Charities Humanitarian Respite Center in McAllen on Aug. 1, 2021. Credit: Sophie Park/The Texas Tribune

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

Gov. Greg Abbott said Wednesday that Texas will provide charter buses to border communities so migrants can be sent to Washington. D.C. where the Biden administration can better deal with them.

Abbott's announcement is in response to the administration's decision last month to roll back a pandemic-era emergency health order known as Title 42 that allowed immigration authorities to turn away migrants at the border, even those seeking asylum. That order, which was put in place during former President Donald Trump’s administration, has allowed immigration authorities to manage the sometimes overwhelming number of migrants trying to enter the country.

Without it, federal officials say, they expect to draw thousands more migrants to the southwestern border every day in addition to the already large numbers of people trying to enter from Latin America and other places across the globe.

In the midst of a reelection push, Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, has made border security a top priority. Last March, he sent National Guard troops and Department of Public Safety troopers to the border to curb illegal immgration into the state in an effort dubbed Operation Lone Star.

This story is developing and will be updated.

We can’t wait to welcome you in person and online to the 2022 Texas Tribune Festival, our multiday celebration of big, bold ideas about politics, public policy and the day’s news — all taking place just steps away from the Texas Capitol from Sept. 22-24. When tickets go on sale in May, Tribune members will save big. Donate to join or renew today.

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2022/04/06/greg-abbott-texas-border-title-42/.

The Texas Tribune is a member-supported, nonpartisan newsroom informing and engaging Texans on state politics and policy. Learn more at texastribune.org.