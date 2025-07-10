x

Grupo musical Palomazo Norteño se presenta en Edinburg

4 hours 26 minutes 27 seconds ago Thursday, July 10 2025 Jul 10, 2025 July 10, 2025 1:46 PM July 10, 2025 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

Palomazo Norteño anuncia su próximo concierto de música norteña en el Bert Odgedn Arena de Edinburg. 

Para adquirir las entradas, haz clic aquí

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

