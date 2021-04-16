Gun trouble at the border, retired federal agent weighs in

Last week Border Patrol agents discovered multiple firearms, ammunition, and drugs inside a stash house in Starr County.

While some Republican lawmakers say the cartels control the southern border, Steve Romero, a federal agent for 26 years and current professor at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley said he doesn’t believe that’s true.

“We still have control of our southern border,” Romero said. “If we didn’t, [there’d] be a lot more people coming into the country illegally.”

Romero said that although the cartels have a lot to do with smuggling, there are many “freelancers” out there.

He said the confiscated guns and ammo were likely headed across the border.

“Just like Mexico is an exporter of narcotics into the United States, well the U.S. is the biggest exporter of firearms into Mexico, that’s where the majority of firearms are being acquired from,” Romero said. “Because weapons are hard to acquire in Mexico, and the easiest place to get weapons, is from the U.S.”

Romero said the weapons end up in the hands of cartel members and other criminals in Mexico.