WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, March 8, 2026

5 hours 38 minutes 9 seconds ago Sunday, March 08 2026 Mar 8, 2026 March 08, 2026 10:52 AM March 08, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

Join us as The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville Presents: Sunday Mass Live, on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.2, Cable 1240, at 11 a.m.

