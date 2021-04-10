Republican lawmaker claims cartel is in charge of U.S.-Mexico border during Valley visit

Editor's note: This story originally aired on Wednesday, April 7, 2021.

As the national media descended on the Rio Grande Valley due to the immigration situation on the border, a Republican lawmaker wanted to make one thing clear: He believes that the cartel is now in charge of the southern border.

“The cartels are controlling our borders,” Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Arizona) said Wednesday in Edinburg. “No person chooses this river without the cartel knowing about it and approving it.

Each member of the House Judiciary Committee had their own takeaway after touring the border.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) said during the delegation’s visit with Border Patrol, they learned last month was the busiest month in the history of Border Patrol.

“I must tell you in all my years in the Congress, this has been the most disturbing field tour that I’ve ever taken,” said Rep. Tom McClintock (R-California). “Yesterday, we watched, literally, hundreds of illegal migrants crossing the border and turning themselves in to the Border Patrol.

But all place the blame squarely at President Biden’s feet.

“The urgency of a administration to bring as many people as they can with no infrastructure in this country is unheard of and it’s un-American,” said Jackson County Sheriff A.J. Louderback.

Many asking President Joe Biden to change course immediately.

“We’re going to debate on what their end game is, and I ask everyone out there just to think about this: These are children we are talking about that are taking this trek,” said Rep. Burgess Owens (R-Ohio). “It’s going to be very difficult for many of them to survive.”

Channel 5 News had the opportunity to ask the congressmen what they thought President Biden’s end-game was.

“You can’t get into your capitol, but anybody and everybody can get into your country,” said Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio). “ I don’t think that’s a good policy. And we heard from the people who live it everyday that, it’s a particularly bad policy.