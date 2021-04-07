Watch Live: House Republicans discuss two-day visit to McAllen, southern border

Credit: Mark Vecchio / KRGV

Can't see the video? Click here.

On Wednesday, Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee will hold a press conference to recap their two-day visit to McAllen, Texas and the southern border. The press conference will take place at the National Border Patrol Council in Edinburg.

Participants include:

Rep. Jim Jordan

Rep. Andy Biggs

Rep. Tom McClintock

Rep. Tom Tiffany

Rep. Dan Bishop

Rep. Victoria Spartz

Rep. Burgess Owens

Rep. Scott Perry