Watch Live: House Republicans discuss two-day visit to McAllen, southern border
On Wednesday, Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee will hold a press conference to recap their two-day visit to McAllen, Texas and the southern border. The press conference will take place at the National Border Patrol Council in Edinburg.
Participants include:
Rep. Jim Jordan
Rep. Andy Biggs
Rep. Tom McClintock
Rep. Tom Tiffany
Rep. Dan Bishop
Rep. Victoria Spartz
Rep. Burgess Owens
Rep. Scott Perry
