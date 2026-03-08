Starr County homeowners urged to fill out iSTAT survey following overnight severe weather
Starr County is asking homeowners to report any property damage fromn the overnight severe weather event.
Homeowners are asked to fill out the Texas Division of Emergency Management iSTAT survey. The survey is used to collect damage information and helps officials gauge the severity of events, identify needs, and support requests for state and federal aid.
According to the First Warn 5 Weather Team, a severe thunderstorm warning was initially issued in Starr County at around 11:30 p.m. A storm moving east brought wind gusts of 60 mph and quarter-size hail to some parts of the county.
To fill out the iSTAT survey, click here.
