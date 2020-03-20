H-E-B, Favor launch delivery program for senior citizens

Photo courtesy of H-E-B

WESLACO – A Texas grocer launched an outreach initiative to help senior citizens, who are more vulnerable during the global pandemic.

On Friday, H-E-B, along with Favor Delivery, launched Texans Helping Texans to allow people, age 60 and older, to place orders “with Favor using a curated list of products” from the grocery store.

“We heard from our customers loud and clear, and we’re ready to offer one of the safest, healthiest solutions in the marketplace dedicated to seniors who are worried about going out in public,” said Martin Otto, H-E-B chief operating officer. “Together with Favor, H-E-B is committed to helping Texans get the products they need while slowing the spread of coronavirus in our communities.”

A Favor employee will shop at any H-E-B for senior citizens and, within hours, will deliver it to the customer. As a way to practice social distancing, the employee will leave the order at the customer’s doorstep.

All delivery fees will be waived, but the order will include a $10 tip for the Favor employee.

Orders can be place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., seven days a week. Customers can call the Senior Support Line at 1-833-397-0080 or place orders on the Favor website, or the Favor mobile app.