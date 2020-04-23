Halliburton closes Louisiana facility, lays off 36 workers

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) - A Texas-based oil field services company has laid off more than 30 workers in Louisiana citing “challenging market conditions.” A notice filed with the Louisiana Workforce Commission and obtained by news outlets Tuesday says Halliburton permanently closed its facility in Broussard and laid off 36 workers there April 14. A company spokeswoman said Halliburton was making workforce adjustments because of reduced customer activity. The company announced March 18 that it was furloughing about 3,500 workers at its Houston campus as oil prices fell. On Monday, U.S. oil futures plunged below zero as storage storage space dwindled and demand collapsed.

