Harlingen CISD offering Spanish lessons to residents

Harlingen residents interested in learning Spanish can get free lessons offered by the Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District.

Lessons begin next week and to qualify, you must be 18 years old and a resident of Harlingen.

"A lot of people think because we live in the Valley that we know Spanish to the T and that we can speak it and understand it, but actually there is a lack of that. A lot of parents, students and adults here don't know it," Family and Community Engagement Director Sylvia Gonzalez said.

Registration for classes takes place on Monday, Jan. 22 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the HCISD Annex Building.

Classes will be held every Monday and Tuesday evening until May.