Harlingen city commissioners votes to increase water, sewage rates
Harlingen city commissioners voted to raise their water and sewage rates.
The city said the proposed rate increase, which would be phased in over five years, will depend on water consumption.
For example, a household using 3,000 gallons of water could see their rate increase from $30.55 cents to as much as $39.51 cents by January 2025.
The Harlingen Water Works System says the rate hikes are needed to address aging infrastructure like pipelines, treatment plant equipment and more.
More News
News Video
-
Edinburg woman sentenced to 18 years for killing husband
-
Volunteers needed for tree planting event in Mercedes
-
PVAS looking for adopters, fosters after McAllen animal hoarding suspects sign away...
-
Harlingen city commissioners votes to increase water, sewage rates
-
Students, staff at San Benito High School test negative for Tuberculosis
Sports Video
-
Soaring South Hawks zero in on deep playoff run
-
Weslaco native pro-boxer, Brandon Figueroa, prepares for the ring
-
Harlingen's Faith Franklin eyes setting records at Area Track & Field Meet
-
UTRGV introduces Kahil Fennell as new MBB Head Coach
-
Weslaco's Brandon Figueroa announces return to the ring