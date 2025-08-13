Harlingen crash that killed pregnant 18-year-old woman under investigation

A two-vehicle crash that killed a 18-year-old pregnant woman on Saturday is under investigation, the Harlingen Police Department announced.

The crash happened Saturday at around 8:42 p.m. at the 400 block of Rangerville Road, the department announced on Wednesday.

Several people, including a woman identified as Camila Salas, were hospitalized with severe injuries. Salas and her unborn child were pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

According to Harlingen police spokesman Sgt. Larry Moore, at least one person remains hospitalized.

The crash remains under investigation and additional details will be provided once they become available, police said.