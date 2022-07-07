Harlingen enacting new policy for commissioners to disclose conflicts of interest

A new policy in Harlingen requires city leaders to be more transparent with residents.

City commissioners will now have to disclose any conflict of interests they have relating to city agenda items.

The disclosure must come before city meetings. If there is a conflict of interest, the commissioner will not be able to vote or participate in the discussion.

The city also plans to update its website to make it easier to navigate.