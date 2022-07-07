x

Harlingen enacting new policy for commissioners to disclose conflicts of interest

4 hours 14 minutes 53 seconds ago Thursday, July 07 2022 Jul 7, 2022 July 07, 2022 6:34 PM July 07, 2022 in News - Local

A new policy in Harlingen requires city leaders to be more transparent with residents.

City commissioners will now have to disclose any conflict of interests they have relating to city agenda items.

The disclosure must come before city meetings. If there is a conflict of interest, the commissioner will not be able to vote or participate in the discussion.

The city also plans to update its website to make it easier to navigate.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days