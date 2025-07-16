Harlingen police search for suspect who allegedly abducted a 16-year-old female

The Harlingen Police Department is searching for a man wanted in connection with the abduction of a 16-year-old teen.

According to a news release, Harlingen police are searching for 59-year-old Jesse Saldana, who allegedly abducted Madison Luna; authorities believe she may be in grave or immediate danger.

An Amber Alert has been issued for Luna. She is described as a white female last seen wearing a black shirt, black basketball shorts and black sandals, according to a news release.

The news release said Luna was last seen at around 8 p.m. on Tuesday at the 1500 block of Sam Houston Drive in Harlingen.

Saldana is described as a white male and believed to be driving a green 2010 Kia Soul with Texas license plate WCJ7872. He was last seen in Harlingen, according to the news release.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Harlingen Police Department at 956-873-0380.