Harlingen police searching for dark-colored sedan in connection with homicide investigation

Harlingen police are searching for a dark-colored sedan in connection with the shooting death of a teen in Harlingen last month.

Police say on July 5 shortly before 2 a.m., two male subjects drove up to a Harlingen police officer seeking help for their friend who was in the back seat and had been shot, according to a news release from the Cameron County Sheriff's Office.

The subject was identified as 18-year-old Jaime Medina of Harlingen.

Medina received medical aid on site, and later died at a hospital.

The shooting took place in the area of westbound Expressway 83 frontage road near Bass Boulevard.

The Harlingen Major Crimes Unit has been working on the case by interviewing witnesses, reviewing surveillance videos, and following up on tips.

Police say a sedan was seen leaving the area of the shooting and may be involved, or the occupants may have information about the murder.

Those with any information are asked to contact Harlingen Police Investigator Joe Yanes at 956-216-5508 or Harlingen Crime Stoppers at 956-425-8477.