Sheriff's Office: Homicide investigation underway after Harlingen teen shot, killed

Photo credit: MGN Online

A homicide investigation is underway after a Harlingen teen was shot and killed in Cameron County, the sheriff's office announced Tuesday.

Authorities say shortly before 2 a.m., two male subjects drove up to a Harlingen police officer seeking help for their friend who was in the back seat and had been shot, according to a news release from the Cameron County Sheriff's Office.

The subject was identified as 18-year-old Jaime Medina of Harlingen. Medina received medical aid on site, and later died at a hospital.

Authorities say the shooting took place west of Farm-to-Market Road 800 on westbound Expressway 83 in Harlingen. Due to the location, Harlingen police contacted the Cameron County Sheriff's Office and both agencies are investigating the case.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Cameron County Crime Stoppers at 956-350-5551.