Harlingen police seeking aggravated assault suspect

The Harlingen Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a suspect in an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon investigation, according to a news release.

The suspect is wanted in connection with a criminal incident that happened on Christmas Day and involved a family member, the news release stated.

Police said Andres Arizmendi fled the scene and is believed to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Those who know where Arizmendi is located are urged to contact Harlingen Area Crime Stoppers at 956-425-8477.