Harlingen police seeking aggravated assault suspect
The Harlingen Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a suspect in an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon investigation, according to a news release.
The suspect is wanted in connection with a criminal incident that happened on Christmas Day and involved a family member, the news release stated.
Police said Andres Arizmendi fled the scene and is believed to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached.
Those who know where Arizmendi is located are urged to contact Harlingen Area Crime Stoppers at 956-425-8477.
More News
News Video
-
Harlingen police seeking aggravated assault suspect
-
Edinburg family spending their Christmas rebuilding after fire destroys their home
-
Do you put ketchup on your tamales?
-
Police: Brownsville ISD employee facing charges following officer-involved shooting
-
Tourists celebrating Christmas at South Padre Island
Sports Video
-
Brownsville Lopez boys soccer is gearing up for another season filled with...
-
Lyford wins nailbiter over Santa Rosa in district battle
-
Harlingen South victorious in doubleheader against Edcouch-Elsa
-
McAllen Memorial defends home court against Edinburg Vela in doubleheader
-
UTRGV Volleyball Head Coach Todd Lowery recaps the 2025 season