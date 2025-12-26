x

Harlingen police seeking aggravated assault suspect

Harlingen police seeking aggravated assault suspect
1 hour 16 minutes 2 seconds ago Friday, December 26 2025 Dec 26, 2025 December 26, 2025 1:08 PM December 26, 2025 in News - Local

The Harlingen Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a suspect in an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon investigation, according to a news release.

The suspect is wanted in connection with a criminal incident that happened on Christmas Day and involved a family member, the news release stated.

Police said Andres Arizmendi fled the scene and is believed to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Those who know where Arizmendi is located are urged to contact Harlingen Area Crime Stoppers at 956-425-8477.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days