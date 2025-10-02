Harlingen police seeking missing woman

The Harlingen Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 57-year-old woman.

Patricia Cisneros was last seen Thursday morning at the 100 block of Cowart Avenue, according to a clear alert issued by police.

“Law enforcement officials believe this person’s disappearance poses a credible threat to their own health and safety,” the alert stated.

Cisneros was last seen wearing a yellow sweater with flowers, a baby blue shirt, black skinny jeans and black shoes.

Those with any information on Cisneros’ disappearance are urged to contact the Harlingen Police Department at 956-216-5400.