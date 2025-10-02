Harlingen police seeking missing woman
The Harlingen Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 57-year-old woman.
Patricia Cisneros was last seen Thursday morning at the 100 block of Cowart Avenue, according to a clear alert issued by police.
“Law enforcement officials believe this person’s disappearance poses a credible threat to their own health and safety,” the alert stated.
Cisneros was last seen wearing a yellow sweater with flowers, a baby blue shirt, black skinny jeans and black shoes.
Those with any information on Cisneros’ disappearance are urged to contact the Harlingen Police Department at 956-216-5400.
More News
Sports Video
-
Band of the Week 2025: Sharyland Pioneer High School
-
Playmakers - Week 5 of 2025 Valley High School Football Part 2
-
Xandria Johnson shines as Rivera stays undefeated in district; Sharyland takes down...
-
Coach Kahil Fennell talks about UTRGV men's basketball non-conference schedule
-
UTRGV vs. Houston Christian football preview