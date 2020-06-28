Harlingen providing at-home coronavirus testing for most vulnerable residents

The city of Harlingen is offering free coronavirus testing to residents unable to leave their homes. It’s in an effort to keep the elderly population safe.

Josh Ramirez, Harlingen’s environmental health director, says the city commission approved the implementation of mobile at-home testing services to resident most vulnerable to the virus. The decision came after monitoring an increase in COVID-19 cases and consulting with health facilities.

“They told us some patients that they transported to the hospital may not be needing hospitalization, but need just testing. And they can be under observation in their home,” said Ramirez.

The health director says that’s when the city started brainstorming ways to test certain people at home with the hope that it would also minimize hospitalization. The people who qualify for the service are the elderly, indigent community or anyone in the city who’s home bound with symptoms and can’t get to a testing site.

