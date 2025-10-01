Harlingen receives funding for veterans assistance program

Veterans in the Rio Grande Valley will now have access to more services after the Texas Veterans Commission provided more than $4.3 million to organizations that support them.

A check presentation was held Tuesday for the grant, which will go toward housing and financial support for Valley veterans.

The money is being split between multiple groups and cities in the Valley, and the city of Harlingen is getting the biggest cut of the money at $900,000.

Of that amount, $500,000 will go toward housing renovations for veterans. The rest will provide emergency financial support for veterans.

“So whether a veteran needs home help with their mortgage payment, whether they need help going to the dentist, child care, utilities, or there needs to be major improvements in their home, the city of Harlingen is going to be able to help,” Harlingen Mayor Norma Sepulveda said.

Sepulveda said the program is a game-changer for Harlingen, which has already helped 35 veteran families and counting.

“The grant is just rolling out, so we anticipate being flooded with applications and we will go through those individually, but it is a first come first serve basis,” Sepulveda said.

Checks will not be given to veterans. Instead, veterans can take bills directly to city hall — and the city will pay the cost.

Veterans can apply in person by visiting their local city hall or online at tvc.texas.gov/fund to find organizations providing help in their area.

Watch the video above for the full story.