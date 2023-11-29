Harlingen restaurant hosts fundraiser for family who lost home in a fire

A Harlingen family lost everything after a fire completely destroyed their home.

"There's nothing left...there's nothing left of it and it just, it hurts a lot, it hurts," Alejandra Olbala Trevino said.

Memories are the only thing left of the Trevino family home after it went up in flames at 4 a.m., a day before Thanksgiving.

"To just watch it all, you know, everything that my husband put hands on that he made from scratch. It's not like, you made me a table that I can just go and buy somewhere. No, those are memories," Alejandra Olbala Trevino said.

Alejandra and her husband were not home at the time of the fire, but a brother and aunt were. Luckily they made it out alive. The family lost their vehicles, all their belongings and their pets.

"The thing that hurts the most man is the pets that we couldn't take out is that's the thing that hurts the most I mean they're like your family," Jose Trevino said.

The home is nestled between a dozen neighbors and one of them saw the damage and decided to offer her help.

"Seeing your neighbors, saying "hi, how are you?" and then seeing their houses in ashes, you're like, man, that could have been my house. If you think about it, because that could happen to any of us," AJ Sanchez.

Sanchez says her daughter came up with the idea to host a fundraiser at the restaurant. She says they want the Trevino's to get back on their feet.

On Wednesday, the restaurant will give all the money they make that day to the family. Their full menu will be available from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Harlingen's assistant fire chief says investigators are still trying to figure out what sparked that fire.

