Harlingen restaurant owner speaks out following break-in

Surveillance video obtained by Channel 5 News shows the moment a suspect wearing a green hoodie and blue jeans broke into a Harlingen restaurant late Sunday night.

Provecho y Salud owner John Vargas said the suspect stole nearly $5,000 from a cash box in his office.

“I put everything into this restaurant,” Vargas said. “For a small business trying to make ends meet, it's tough. And for that to happen, it's a knock on the back."

Surveillance video shows the suspect making his way through the restaurant located at 119 W Van Buren Ave. The suspect made his way in by breaking through the restaurant’s glass door with a hammer and leaving through a back door after the restaurant's alarm went off.

Vargas said he's now thinking about making security upgrades.

“With the holidays coming up people are going to get desperate,” Vargas said. “We are going to have daily meetings to make sure everyone is aware of their surroundings."

Vargas said he hopes crooks think twice before robbing a business.

“It's not worth it. Please don't do it,” Vargas said. “It's not worth it because of the community out there. Social media is very big, and people will say something."

The Harlingen Police Department is investigating the break-in. Those with any information are urged to call police at 956-216-5400.

Watch the video above for the full story.