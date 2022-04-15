Harlingen's Ethan Silva On His Journey To Clemson
HARLINGEN, TEXAS -- Harlingen Collegiate High's Ethan Silva knew he wanted to play tennis since the age of three. Fast forward to now, after years of endless traveling and scheduling matches, Ethan signed to play at Clemson University. He hopes to inspire other Valley athletes to also work towards their goals no matter their resources. Watch story above for more:
More News
News Video
-
Buildup of traffic at ports of entries impacting consumers and businesses
-
Mission street renamed after WWII veteran
-
Trial date set for former Edinburg mayor charged with voter fraud
-
Mural to honor Weslaco veteran who helped raise flag at Iwo Jima
-
Annual Covid vaccines possible, Hidalgo County health authority says