Harlingen's Ethan Silva On His Journey To Clemson

3 hours 19 minutes 33 seconds ago Thursday, April 14 2022 Apr 14, 2022 April 14, 2022 9:21 PM April 14, 2022 in Sports
By: Bella Michaels

HARLINGEN, TEXAS -- Harlingen Collegiate High's Ethan Silva knew he wanted to play tennis since the age of three. Fast forward to now, after years of endless traveling and scheduling matches, Ethan signed to play at Clemson University. He hopes to inspire other Valley athletes to also work towards their goals no matter their resources. Watch story above for more:

