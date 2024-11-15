Harlingen South's Josh Ruiz signs to play baseball at OLLU
Harlingen South Hawks pitcher and infielder Josh Ruiz committed to play baseball at Our Lady of the Lake University in San Antonio.
Ruiz is coming off a junior season in which he took home Pitcher of the Year honors in district 32-5A.
He led the team in both batting average at the plate and earned run average on the mound, with a sub-1.00 ERA on the season. His play helped the Hawks clinch a postseason berth last spring.
