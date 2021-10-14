Harlingen VA food drive gives back to veterans and families

The Harlingen Veteran Affairs Clinic held another food drive on Thursday.

This was part of the Harlingen VA’s partnership with the Food Bank of the RGV to ensure that no veteran is left unfed.

"We do Harlingen every other month so we do that six times a year here and we do it six times a year in McAllen at our VA clinic located on Hagberry," Mitchell Hanks, VA Chief for Center of Development and Civic Engagement in RGV said.

The food bank supplies them with enough to feed about 350 veteran families, or roughly 15,000 people at each drive thru.

Hanks said that the drive-thru is an especially important resource for veterans in the Valley.

Each case includes meats, vegetables, fruits, pasta, and rice, but an emphasis is placed on healthy foods.

Families larger than six qualify for more than one box. When veterans drive away, not only are their trunks full, but so are their hearts.

“From the beginning of the line to the end of the line, I mean you just hear ‘Thank you for what you're doing, God bless you and all you're doing,’” Hanks said. “You know, you're changing things.”

The next drive-thru is set for November 10 at the McAllen Outpatient Clinic. The next Harlingen drive-thru food pantry is scheduled for December 9.